BUNKER JOBS: PMG Holding Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: PMG Holding

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm PMG Holding is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading, fluent English and preferably Arabic or French, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivering the company vision to the bunkering market

Developing and growing the global bunker trading arm of the business

Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers (VLSFO, HFO, IFO, MGO, MGO etc)

On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts

Responsible for own portfolio and P&L

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish-- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Open new and exciting markets together with the company

