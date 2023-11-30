EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: PMG Holding Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Thursday November 30, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: PMG Holding
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm PMG Holding is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading, fluent English and preferably Arabic or French, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Delivering the company vision to the bunkering market
- Developing and growing the global bunker trading arm of the business
- Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers (VLSFO, HFO, IFO, MGO, MGO etc)
- On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts
- Responsible for own portfolio and P&L
- Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish-- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
- Open new and exciting markets together with the company
For more information, click here.