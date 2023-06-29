Gasum Carries Out its First LNG Bunkering in Iceland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm supplied both LNG and bio-LNG to Ponant's cruise vessel Le Commandant Charcot at Reykjavik on June 21. Image Credit: Gasum

Nordic gas firm Gasum has carried out its first LNG bunkering operation in Iceland.

The firm supplied both LNG and bio-LNG to Ponant's cruise vessel Le Commandant Charcot at Reykjavik on June 21, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"By providing marine LNG in remote locations where such cruise vessels operate, Gasum supports the ambition of its cruise customers to continuously improve the environmental performance of their fleet and reduce the impact on visited ecosystems," the company said.

"In addition to the almost complete elimination of local pollutant emissions that are already achieved by using LNG, the use of LBG reduces the carbon footprint of cruising significantly."

The firm has a strategic goal of bringing 7 TWh/year of renewable gas to market by 2027.