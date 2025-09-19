Stena Line's Methanol-Ready Hybrid Ship Set for Belfast-Heysham Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena Line’s newest hybrid-battery vessel will enter service on the Belfast–Heysham route on Monday. Image Credit: Stena Line

Swedish shipping firm Stena Line is set to introduce its newest methanol-ready vessel, equipped with hybrid-battery propulsion, on the Belfast-Heysham route.

The 147 m Ro-Ro ship, Stena Futura, will begin service on Monday, offering 12 weekly sailings, Stena Line said in a statement on its website.

Together with a sister vessel, Stena Connecta, due in early 2026, the ships will deliver a 40% increase in freight space on the busy corridor.

“The two hybrid vessels which are equipped to operate on methanol fuel, will also play a key role in Stena Line’s sustainability journey, the firm said.

“They are further enhanced with built-in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.”