Maersk and CMA CGM to Introduce Surcharge for MED ECA Sulfur Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Mediterranean Sea is set to become ECA zone from May 1. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping firms AP Moller Maersk and CMA CGM have notified customers of a new low-sulfur surcharge on cargo transiting the Mediterranean Emission Control Area (ECA), aimed at covering the costs of compliance with stricter sulfur emissions regulations.

Starting May 1, the Mediterranean Sea will officially become an ECA zone, requiring vessels to use marine fuel with a sulfur content not exceeding 0.1% or use scrubber systems to bring sulfur emissions within permissible limits.

To comply with the new Mediterranean ECA regulation, Maersk will increase the Fossil Fuel Fee for affected shipping routes starting May 1, 2025, it said in an advisory released on Monday.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM announced that it will introduce a low-sulfur surcharge for all shipments transiting through the ECA Zone.

"This surcharge covers the additional costs associated with using lower sulfur fuels and adopting other measures to meet the stringent environmental standards," it said in a latest advisory.

This surcharge will be applicable for all shipments entering, exiting or transiting through the Mediterranean ECA zone.