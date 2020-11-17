UK Supplier Propeller Fuels Expands to Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nellos Filopoulos, formerly of Cockett Group, has joined Propeller Fuels to run its Athens office. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based bunker supplier Propeller Fuels is set to expand to Greece, the company said Tuesday.

The supplier is about to open an office in Athens in its first international expansion since its formation three years ago, the company said in an emailed statement.

Nellos Filopoulos, formerly of Cockett Group, has joined Propeller Fuels to run the new office, the company said.

"He will be supported by several young dynamic traders, each of which have substantial experience in the Greek markets as well as the wider Med and global markets," the company said.

Contact details for the company's new Athens office are as follows:

Tel: +30 2112341905

Email: Greece@propellerfuels.com