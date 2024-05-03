TFG Marine Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hillgrove had previously worked for Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte Ltd. Image Credit: Miles Hillgrove / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has hired a new trader in Dubai.

Miles Hillgrove has joined TFG Marine as a trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Hillgrove had previously worked for Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte Ltd from January 2015 to this month, at first in Singapore and then in London.

He had earlier worked from Millennium Oil Pte Ltd from July to December of 2014.

Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine in 2020.

In February TFG announced plans to set up a physical supply operation at the port of Sohar in Oman, its first operation in the Middle East.