TFG Marine to Launch Physical Supply Operation at Sohar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with SOHAR Port and Freezone on Monday to set up the operation. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is set to launch a physical supply operation at the port of Sohar in Oman.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with SOHAR Port and Freezone on Monday to set up the operation, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The operation will be TFG's first in the Middle East.

TFG's owners -- Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean -- collectively manage more than 700 ships, and their use of Sohar for bunkering would be likely to considerably increase the Omani port's market share in the Middle East.

"This is an ideal location for TFG to establish its first bunker fuel supply operation in the Middle East," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in the statement.

"With the intention to emulate Singapore's best in class approach there is the potential for SOHAR Port to quickly become a major new physical bunkering procurement location in the Middle East for the world's shipping fleet."

TFG plans to start deliveries with a local operating company in the coming months once its first bunker delivery vessel arrives. The vessel will be fitted with a mass flow meter.