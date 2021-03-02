Spanish Tanker Tries Out Biofuel Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Dacil recently bunkered 20 mt of the blend at Porto. Image Credit: DISA Group

A tanker owned by Spanish shipping company Petrogas is trying out a biofuel bunker blend produced by one of its sister companies.

Petrogas's products tanker the Dacil recently took on 20 mt of the fuel at Porto for the first time, parent company DISA Group said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The 'Eco bunkers' product -- a blend made from recycled residual fuel including 15% biodiesel -- is produced by another DISA Group company based in Portugal, PRIO, and was launched in November.

The firm says the blend can save up to 18% in carbon dioxide emissions versus conventional fuel.

"This step reflects not only the commitment of the DISA Group and its subsidiaries to decarbonization, particularly of maritime transport, but also the coordination and cooperation within the group that allows these synergies to be generated," DISA said in the statement.