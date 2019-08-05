Propeller Fuels Expands Bunker Supply Footprint

Ireland. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based Propeller Fuels Limited has announced the expansion of its bunker supply operations to Northern Ireland and the Northern Part of the Republic of Ireland.

With immediate effect, the new supply ports include, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Larne, Londonderry, Warrenpoint, Greenore and Dundalk, among others.

In addition, plans are underway to perform deliveries throughout the rest of the Republic of Ireland in the not too distant future.

The move has been made in conjunction with Nicholl Fuel Oils (NFO), the 50% owner of Propeller Fuels' parent Oil NRG.

NFO owns and operates the 170,000 cbm ex BP Belfast Oil Terminal, operates a fleet of trucks, and has a number of oil depots throughout Northern Ireland.

"We are delighted to be expanding our supply scope to this important region and maintaining our positive growth momentum. This particular step is especially pleasing as it formally brings into our service proposition our existing partner and shareholder, Nicholl Fuels, a market leader with whom we are proud and humbled to be associated," said Propeller Fuels Managing Director, Robert Thompson.

