EU Announces Funding for Net-Zero Projects with Shipping Included

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Revenues from the ETS will be used to support these projects, including those targeted for shipping decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission has announced €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion) funding package for 61 net-zero technology projects across Europe, including several aimed at decarbonising shipping.

The funding is provided through the EU's innovation fund and backed by revenues from the emissions trading system (ETS), the Commission said in a press release on Monday.

It will support large and medium-scale projects in clean energy, carbon management and industrial decarbonisation.

Several of the selected projects target the maritime sector or low-carbon marine fuel development.

These include RjukanLH2 in Norway, set to develop Europe's first renewable liquid hydrogen bunkering network; MCC2Hub and MAGHYC in the Netherlands, which will advance shipboard carbon capture and hydrogen generation technologies; and eSeaRiverBarge, introducing zero-emission vessels on sea-river routes between the Netherlands and the UK.

Selected project developers will now work with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) to finalise grant agreements, expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.