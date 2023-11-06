Hartree Opens Oslo Office With Three Former World Fuel Services Staff

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires are based in Oslo. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Hartree Partners has opened an office in Oslo and hired three former World Fuel Services staff.

Daniel Woods, Viggo Berggren and Ole Jota have all joined the company as bunker traders in Oslo as of this month, according to updates to their LinkedIn profiles.

All three were part of a five-strong bunker trading team at World Fuel Services that stepped down in April, taking a period of garden leave since then.

Hartree, formerly known as Hetco, was founded in 1997 and trades energy and other commodities worldwide. The firm has established a significant presence in global bunker markets in recent years.