Harvest Energy Marine Adds Bunker Tanker in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel can deliver both VLSFO and MGO. Image Credit: Prax Group / Hannes Van Rijn

Marine fuel supplier Harvest Energy Marine has bought a new bunker delivery vessel to add to its operations in Northwest Europe.

The company will deploy the 7,915 DWT Fortuna I between the Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery in Immingham and Prax Terminals Belgium, in Zeebrugge, parent firm Prax Group said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The vessel can deliver both VLSFO and MGO.

"This purchase demonstrates our proactive approach to the ever-changing needs of our customers in the marine fuels environment and our commitment to build a robust and reliable supply chain to meet those needs," Geert Boden, general manager of Harvest Energy Marine, said in the statement.

"It is the natural evolution in our progression towards making Harvest Energy Marine a leading player in the global marine market.

"We are in a great place to respond to the requirements of our customers, both new and existing, in order to continue to deliver innovative solutions to reduce refuelling times at a competitive price, whilst providing customers with their most important resource."