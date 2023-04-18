T&E Takes Pot Shot at EU Green Investment Update

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Euros: investment. File Image / Pixabay.

Classing efficient fossil-fuel burning ships as a sustainable investment would be a mistake, Transport & Environment has said.

The non-governmental organisation was taking aim at the European Commission's updated list of sustainable investments which includes ships using liquified natural gas as bunker fuel.

"If ships running on gas are now considered sustainable, there is little hope for the Taxonomy," T&E's shipping director, Faig Abbasov, said.

The update provides a loophole for LNG-powered container and cruise ships, according to T&E.

On paper, LNG-powered ships emit less carbon dioxide than traditional shipping fuels, hence their inclusion in the Taxonomy. However, the EU's criteria ignore methane slips and downstream emissions from LNG, the ngo said.