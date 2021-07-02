BUNKER JOBS: Cepsa Seeks Bunker Trader in Madrid

Spanish oil firm Cepsa is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Madrid office.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of English and at least three years of experience of similar roles, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Growing the portfolio of clients through an adequate pipeline, contacting with new clients, and establishing relationships in a highly competitive market

Identifying business opportunities and supporting business Development

products, maritime, general environment). Identifying the requirements of clients, providing them with information about products and prices. Negotiating agreements and general enquiries of the clients related to the sales process

coordination with the resto of the members of the Bunker and Operations Desk

coordination with the resto of the members of the Bunker and Operations Desk Controlling Credit Risk (minimizing it with a zero tendency) ensuring that payment delays are pursued in coordination with the Credit Team

Minimizing the costs of claims with Operations Area

Monitoring risk coverage of sales

