Questions Raised Over Green Credentials of New LNG-Fuelled Ferry in Scotland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ship will replace the Caledonian Isles. Image Credit: CalMac

Questions have been raised over the green credentials of a new LNG-fuelled ferry in Scotland after internal analysis by its owner reportedly showed higher emissions than for its predecessor.

CalMac's new ferry the Glen Sannox will produce 10,391 mt of CO2 equivalent emissions per year running on LNG, compared with 7,732 mtCO2e/year for its MGO-fuelled predecessor the Caledonian Isles, news agency the BBC reported this week, citing internal analysis produced by CalMac.

The new ship produces 11,375 mtCO2e/year running on MGO.

The comparison is not entirely like-for-like, with the new vessel significantly larger at 7,040 GT and capable of carrying 852 passengers and 127 cars, where the previous 5,221 GT ship could carry 1,000 passengers and 90 cars.

Part of the reason for the higher emissions running on LNG is the lack of local supply of the fuel in Scotland, where the ferry operates, meaning LNG needs to be transported there by truck from Kent.