Scotland's Port of Montrose to Offer Shore Power to Offshore Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The connection will be for the use of supply vessels servicing oil rigs and wind farms in the North Sea. Image Credit: Montrose Port Authority

The port of Montrose in Scotland is set to be the country's first to offer a shore power connection for offshore energy vessels.

The Montrose Port Authority has launched a joint venture with Plug Shore Power to invest £1 million into setting up a shore power connection, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The connection will be for the use of supply vessels servicing oil rigs and wind farms in the North Sea.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources.

"This joint venture between Montrose Port Authority and Plug Shore Power Ltd is a significant initiative that will support shipping and the offshore energy industry in reducing emissions across their operations," Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport in the Scottish government, said in the statement.

"I welcome the ongoing role Montrose Port Authority is playing in the transition to a greener economy and delivering Scotland's ambitious Net Zero targets.

"Providing a clean energy source for the industry's vital North Sea supply vessels is an important step towards that aim."