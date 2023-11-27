BUNKER JOBS: International Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Redstone Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the bunker trading role. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

An international bunker trading firm is seeking staff to build out a new Greek trading desk.

Redstone Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the bunker trading role, the recruitment firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

"Redstone Commodity Search are working with an international bunker trading company looking to for an experienced bunker trader to help them build out a new Greek trading desk," the company said in the advertisement.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, as well as at least three years of experience in trading marine fuels.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the trading of marine fuels on a back-to-back basis

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio and potential new clients

Grow and maintain a portfolio of end user clients within the Mediterranean market for Bunkers/Lubricants

Reports into the head of trading

