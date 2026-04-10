Norway Operator Boreal Orders 20 Electric Vessels for Coastal Routes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2027. Image Credit: Candela

Norwegian transport operator Boreal has ordered 20 electric hydrofoil ferries from Sweden’s technology firm Candela.

The vessels, known as the P-12, use underwater wings to lift above the water, cutting drag and energy use, Candela said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

This allows them to travel faster and farther than conventional electric ferries, reaching speeds of about 25 knots.

Boreal said the fleet will improve connections along Norway’s coastline, where ferries are key to daily travel.

The vessels are expected to enable more frequent departures and shorter journey times, including on routes currently served by diesel fast ferries.

Electrifying high-speed ferries has been difficult due to range and charging limits, but the P-12 can operate around 40 nautical miles and recharge in about an hour using standard fast chargers.

The first two vessels are due for delivery in 2027, with the rest to follow through to 2030.