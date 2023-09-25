BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks LNG Sales Manager in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vernon Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an LNG sales manager role in Europe for which he is seeking candidates.

Seeking an LNG Sales Manager in Europe!

I am pleased to be working with a client who is very much seen as a forerunner when it comes to LNG supply to the marine industry. This firm is recognised for setting the standards when it comes to LNG supply and is known for always innovating to make the business safer and more efficient.

With recent successes the firm is now looking to expand and are looking for a sales manager to join and help grow its market share. And as firms look to cut carbon and overall greenhouse emissions, this firms growth is expected to continue.

Based in Germany, responsibilities for this role will include:

Identifying and approaching prospects on the phone

Traveling to meet them face to face

Initiating cross sales within the group where applicable

Managing the accounts in CRM and in other applications

Develop LNG business opportunities into sales contracts

Representing the firm at various maritime fairs/conferences

Support the maritime team colleagues when needed

My client is not looking for an LNG expert for this role. As long as you can learn and are coachable that is fine. However knowledge and experience of maritime is preferred. Sales and account management ability are, though, essential, and so is the possession of a 'group' as opposed to an 'individual' mindset. This firm is really into teamwork and the ability to work as part of one is crucial.

A degree-level qualification would be put any candidate at an advantage when applying. So is proficiency in English as well as another European language, preferably Dutch or German. Basic computer skills (Word / Excel/ the ability to operate CRM systems) are also qualifying criteria.

If you like the sound of this role and feel that you meet the criteria, do let me know. A very generous salary and bonus package, and all the benefits await.

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com