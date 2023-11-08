IBIA CONVENTION: Port of Fujairah Harbour Master Joins IBIA Middle East Regional Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Colin Holloway, chairman of the regional board, introduced each of the board members at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The harbour master of the Port of Fujairah, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs, has joined the regional board for the Middle East of industry body IBIA.

Colin Holloway, chairman of the regional board and global head of technical at Cockett Group, introduced each of the board members in opening remarks at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Captain Mayed Alameiry, harbour master of the Port of Fujairah, has now joined the board in a late addition to its make-up, Holloway said.

"We've got some good news: the Port of Fujairah has decided to join our board, and Captain Alameiry will be speaking on our board in the future," Holloway said.

"With his background in the merchant navy and roles in the national transport authority, he ascended to the role of harbour master after starting as a marine pilot in 2012.

"He oversees the marine department, focusing on strategic nautical development and is part of the national emergency crisis and disaster management team."

The other members of the board are Sean Burgin of Glander International Bunkering, Gaurav Dwivedi of GPS Bunkers, Pablo Sanso of Minerva Bunkering, Chris Turner of Integr8 Fuels, Angus Littleford of TFG Marine and Capt Vikram Mohan of Viking Shipping Services Group of Companies.