ESL Shipping Takes on Neste Biofuel Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will use the biofuel on dry bulk carriers in Finland and Sweden. Image Credit: ESL Shipping

Finland's ESL Shipping is set to be the first user of a new biofuel bunker blend producer by Neste.

The company has signed a deal to take on a 0.1% sulfur biofuel bunker blend from Neste for its dry bulk carriers in Finland and Sweden, the Finnish refiner said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The fuel is produced at the Porvoo refinery, with bio-feedstocks being used in conjunction with conventional fossil feedstocks for the refining process. The fuel is ISO 8217-compliant, and the biofuel component is ISSC-certified.

The fuel has lifecycle GHG emission cuts of up to 80% compared with conventional fuels, Neste said.

"The co-processed marine fuel is something we have been waiting for a long time," Mikki Koskinen, managing director of ESL Shipping, said in the statement.

"ESL Shipping is committed to leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions of the maritime industry, and we are now fortunate to be able to use this low-emission alternative without having to do any fleet modifications.

"We believe this is the right thing to do, and I'm convinced we in the Nordics are well-positioned to show the way for the global maritime industry."