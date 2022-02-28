Suez Canal Transit Costs to Rise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suez Canal, Egypt. File Image / Pixabay.

The cost for ships transiting the Suez Canal is to rise from March 1.

Canal tolls will increase from between 5% to 10% for laden and ballast vessels, according to media reports.

According to maritime news provider Lloyd's List, high-earning containerships with large cargoes will face the steepest increases.

The higher tolls could in part be linked to plans by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to expand parts of the key Middle Eastern waterway following the Ever Given incident when the box ship ran aground and blocked the canal for nearly a week in March last year.

The SCA issued a circular indicating the toll changes which has been widely reported by the media.