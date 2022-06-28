Neste Plans Green Marine Fuels Production From New Production Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neste is a Finnish energy company. File Image / Pixabay

Finnish refiner Neste is setting up a pilot power-to-liquids production facility that could supply alternative bunker fuels to marine customers.

The firm has signed a deal with VTT to set up a technology demonstration facility at the VTT Bioruukki Pilot Centre in Espoo, it said in a statement on its website last week.

Electrolysis, carbon capture and synthesis units in containers will be connected to each other at the facility over the course of 2022 and early 2023, with e-fuel pilot runs expected next year. Neste expects to produce an end product suitable for use as a marine fuel, as well as fuel for aviation and heavy and light road vehicles.

"Substitution of crude oil in transportation requires utilization of all sustainable solutions like renewable fuels, electric vehicles and synthetic fuels (e-Fuels via Power-to-X). Power-to-X is one technology pathway, which has the potential to unlock new raw material pools beyond biomass with innovation to accelerate emission reduction in transportation," Dietmar Huber, vice president for Power-to-X business platform innovation at Neste, said in the statement.