Kongsberg Tests Full-Size Hydrogen Fuel Cell System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system will be tested with the operational loads faced by a vessel operating in Orkney. File Image / Pixabay

Marine systems provider Kongsberg has tested a full-size drivetrain for ships powered by hydrogen fuel cells for the first time.

The company has built a full-scale electric propulsion system running on hydrogen fuel cells at Ågotnes outside Bergen, it said in a statement on its website last week. The company will now test the system for four months to verify its suitability for inclusion in a hydrogen-powered ro-pax ferry design.

"The world looks to Norway for green and sustainable solutions at sea," Jan Christian Vestre, Norway's minister of trade and industry, said in the statement.

"What Kongsberg and its partners have succeeded in achieving with this project is yet another proof of the internationally leading competence in the Norwegian maritime cluster.

"Now we have both taken the next step for solutions in Norway, and the next step for the Norwegian maritime industry to succeed in exporting hydrogen-based technology and solutions Internationally."

The company will test the fuel cell system with similar operational loads that would be experienced by a vessel operating between Kirkwall and Shapinsay in Orkney.