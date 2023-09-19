EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Fuel Management Trainee
The role is based in the company's Genoa office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Shipping and marine fuels group Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a management trainee for its marine fuels unit in Genoa.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent Italian and English, as well as excellent organisation and project management skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The role is on a rotational basis lasting one to three years.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Communicate with and act as a liaison between the CEO and different stakeholders
- Prepare for and follow up on meetings, ensure action points are implemented
- Manage special projects for the CEO, assist in the organization of events and conferences
- Ensure timely and effective completion and follow up on projects and initiatives
- Provide communications support: drafting company newsletters, reports, speeches and presentations
For more information, click here.
Also in the News
Bulker Banned From Australian Waters for Alleged Mistreatment of Seafarers
The Australian Maritime Safety Agency has banned the Liberian-flagged bulker MSXT Emily from the country's waters for a year after finding 'apparent serious issues of wage theft and seafarer mistreatment onboard'.
Read in Full