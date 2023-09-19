BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Fuel Management Trainee

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 19, 2023

Shipping and marine fuels group Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a management trainee for its marine fuels unit in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Italian and English, as well as excellent organisation and project management skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The role is on a rotational basis lasting one to three years.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Communicate with and act as a liaison between the CEO and different stakeholders
  • Prepare for and follow up on meetings, ensure action points are implemented
  • Manage special projects for the CEO, assist in the organization of events and conferences
  • Ensure timely and effective completion and follow up on projects and initiatives
  • Provide communications support: drafting company newsletters, reports, speeches and presentations

