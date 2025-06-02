Germany's CLI Orders Methanol-Ready Wind-Assisted Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel's construction will begin this year, with delivery slated next year. Image Credit: Royal Bodewes

German logistics firm CLI has signed a contract with Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes for the construction of an 8,500 DWT cargo ship.

The vessel's construction will begin in October at Royal Bodewes shipyard in Hoogezand, with delivery slated in 2026, Royal Bodewes said in a statement on its website last week.

It will be equipped with a main engine from MAN Energy Solutions featuring a methanol-ready notation. While the vessel is designed with future methanol propulsion in mind, it will initially run on conventional marine fuels upon delivery.

So far, several ships ordered with similar methanol notations have yet to undergo retrofitting for methanol use, highlighting the industry's cautious and phased approach to adopting alternative fuels.

The vessel will also feature an Eco Flettner rotor sail, which uses wind energy to reduce CO2 emissions and bunker consumption.

Upon delivery, it will be deployed on the route between Canada, the Netherlands and the UK.