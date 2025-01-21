Montrose Port to Add Shore Power at Another Berth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Scottish port will enable ships to connect to shore power at Berth 3. Image Credit: Montrose Port Authority

Shore power installation is underway at Berth 3 of Montrose Port in Scotland, with operations expected to launch in February.

"Once the Berth 3 installation is complete, 30% of our berths will be electrified, allowing offshore energy support vessels to connect to Plug Montrose," Montrose Port Authority said in a statement on its website.

The shore power system installation is being carried out by shore power specialist Plug.

Currently, shore power is available at two berths in the port.

Shore power, or cold ironing, allows vessels to connect to onshore electricity while docked, reducing emissions, noise, and fuel consumption by eliminating the need to run engines to power onboard systems.

"By connecting to shore power instead of relying on traditional diesel engines to power onboard functions, vessels will be able to significantly reduce emissions while at berth, particularly as the electricity supplied through Plug Montrose comes with a Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin," Montrose Port Authority said.