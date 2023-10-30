BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Barge Operator in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Global container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker barge operator in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably Danish, as well as experience in oil and gas or shipping and preferably biofuels, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivery planning, manage supply and demand and timely schedule loads and deliveries from suppliers / terminals, as well as play a big part in the preparation of blending

Liaising with, and building relationships with barge personnel and other service providers

Closely work with all stakeholders to make sure the bunkering is happening as efficient as possible for all involved parties

Close communications with traders on planning for movements of the product

Administering quality/quantity and making sure to have a proper loss control on the full flow of the product

Monitoring and improving/optimizing the performance of the barge operations, making sure barges are planned in the best possible way and minimizing idle time of barges/capacity not used

Contributing to actively improving our operations in close cooperation with the trading team.

