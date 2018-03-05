Gazpromneft-Lubricants Inks Supply Deal with Metals and Mining Giant

Image Credit: Gazpromneft-Lubricants

Gazpromneft-Lubricants today announced it had signed a deal to supply marine lubricants to the fleet of mining giant Nornickel.

The products are intended for medium-speed four-stroke marine engines installed in container ships, tankers and icebreakers of Nornickel's Murmansk Transportation branch, the company said.

"Due to the high quality of our products, we can ensure the reliable operation of vessels carrying out transportation along the Northern Sea Route. Marine lubricants we produce are recommended for use even in the harshest Arctic conditions," said Roman Miroshnichenko, Branch Director (Marine Lubricants), Gazpromneft-Lubricants.

