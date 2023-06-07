EMEA News
Norway: Autonomous Urban Ferry Project Launched
Image of water shuttle. image Credit / Remota.
An autonomous vessel joint venture has teamed up with an urban ferry company to develop remote operational capabilities for a range of electric and autonomous water shuttles.
Remota, a joint venture between DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and the Ostensjo Group, has signed a letter of intent with urban ferry operator Hyke to this effect.
The first shuttles are to start operating in the Fredrikstad and Haugesund region this year where Hyke is already a ferry service provider. Haugesund is up the coast from Stavanger.
"The Fredrikstad project will allow Hyke and Remota to demonstrate integration of autonomous operations into traditional ferry networks," a statement from Remota said.
The project has attracted local investment (NOK11 million/$1m) from a regional fund.