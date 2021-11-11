Duqm Bunker Supply to Launch at End of November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is trying to position Duqm as an alternative Middle Eastern bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supply at the Port of Duqm in Oman is expected to launch at the end of this month.

The bunker barge for the operation, the MT Alpha, has arrived at Duqm and supplies are expected to start from the fourth week of November, the Oman Oil Marketing Company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"The presence of bunker fuels in Duqm Port will be a strategic and an outstanding solution for ships coming from the Oman Drydock Company facility and bunker call only ships," the company said in the statement.

"Moreover, ships heading to East Asia and Europe will seek less diversion by choosing the Port of Duqm as their next convenient port for bunkering."