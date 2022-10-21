EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Western Bulk Seeks Emissions Portfolio Manager in Oslo
Friday October 21, 2022
The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: Western Bulk
Dry bulk shipping company Western Bulk is seeking to hire an emissions portfolio manager in Norway.
The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education in finance, mathematics or economics and an interest in trading and portfolio management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Set up capabilities to trade EU Allowances (EUAs) and EUA futures and options
- Assist in setting up systems and processes to monitor and manage our CO2 exposure
- Monitor and manage the company's CO2 exposure
- Give advice on and execute CO2 hedging strategies for the company's freight trading teams
- Establish relationships with relevant parties in the EUA value chain
- Perform market research on the EUA market
- Monitor and communicate regulatory and market developments on carbon pricing and emissions trading, as relevant to dry bulk shipping
- Be a part of our Freight & Fuel Hedging Team and as such participate in and contribute to other hedging and trading activities within the team
