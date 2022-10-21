BUNKER JOBS: Western Bulk Seeks Emissions Portfolio Manager in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: Western Bulk

Dry bulk shipping company Western Bulk is seeking to hire an emissions portfolio manager in Norway.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education in finance, mathematics or economics and an interest in trading and portfolio management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Set up capabilities to trade EU Allowances (EUAs) and EUA futures and options

Assist in setting up systems and processes to monitor and manage our CO2 exposure

Monitor and manage the company's CO2 exposure

Give advice on and execute CO2 hedging strategies for the company's freight trading teams

Establish relationships with relevant parties in the EUA value chain

Perform market research on the EUA market

Monitor and communicate regulatory and market developments on carbon pricing and emissions trading, as relevant to dry bulk shipping

Be a part of our Freight & Fuel Hedging Team and as such participate in and contribute to other hedging and trading activities within the team

