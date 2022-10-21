BUNKER JOBS: Western Bulk Seeks Emissions Portfolio Manager in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 21, 2022

Dry bulk shipping company Western Bulk is seeking to hire an emissions portfolio manager in Norway.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education in finance, mathematics or economics and an interest in trading and portfolio management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Set up capabilities to trade EU Allowances (EUAs) and EUA futures and options
  • Assist in setting up systems and processes to monitor and manage our CO2 exposure
  • Monitor and manage the company's CO2 exposure
  • Give advice on and execute CO2 hedging strategies for the company's freight trading teams
  • Establish relationships with relevant parties in the EUA value chain
  • Perform market research on the EUA market
  • Monitor and communicate regulatory and market developments on carbon pricing and emissions trading, as relevant to dry bulk shipping
  • Be a part of our Freight & Fuel Hedging Team and as such participate in and contribute to other hedging and trading activities within the team

