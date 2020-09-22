UK's Orkney Islands Upbeat on Zero-Carbon Opportunity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orkney. File Image / Pixabay

The Orkney Islands off the UK's northern coast have natural advantages that could be part of shipping's carbon-free future, the islands' harbour authority has said.

A plan laid out by the Orkney Islands Council Statutory Harbour Authority identifies the Scapa Deep Water Quay as a suitable site for infrastructure investment, building on existing facilities and creating a multi-use quay in deep water with dedicated laydown area.

"These will provide a framework of facilities to support the new generation of offshore windfarms that are offered in the ScotWind leasing round as well as supporting the transition fuels that will be used in the next generation of vessels that are vital to smooth the path towards decarbonisation," the authority said.

Writing on the website Holyrood, the authority said that it believes "now is the right time to maximise the incredible natural assets and geography of Scapa Flow and Orkney".