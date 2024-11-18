BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Trader in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Hybrid marine fuels firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Italy.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

On daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas

Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain

Together we make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

For more information, click here.