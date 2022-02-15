Wärtsilä to Supply Engines for LNG-Fuelled Ro-Pax Ships in Poland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be the first LNG-fuelled ro-pax vessels in Poland. Image Credit: Polsteam

Engineering company Wärtsilä is set to supply the engines, fuel storage and supply systems for three new LNG-fuelled ro-pax vessels.

The ships will be operated by ferry companies Unity Line and Polferries, and will be the first LNG-fuelled ro-pax vessels in Poland, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The companies plan to run the vessels entirely on bio-LNG by 2025.

"Decarbonisation is a front and centre issue for the maritime sector, and this focus is reflected in the choice of the Wärtsilä engines for these ferries," Matthias Becker, general manager of sales at Wärtsilä Marine Power, said in the statement.

"Optimal engine performance is essential in maximising fuel efficiency and minimising exhaust emissions.

"These new vessels will become an important part of Poland's transport infrastructure, and we are proud to be a partner to this project."