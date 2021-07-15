Norwegian Firm Takes on Fully Electric Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was initially due for delivery last year. Image Credit: Brevik Fergeselskap

Norway's Brevik Fergeselskap has taken on its first fully electric ferry.

Hollands Shipyards Group delivered the Sandøy to the Norwegian company on July 1, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The delivery was initially scheduled for last year, but was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

The ship has the capacity to carry 98 passengers and 16 cars. The vessel is fully powered by its 1,300 kWh battery system, and will mostly be charged overnight.

"Building a vessel while not being able to be physically present during the building, can be quite challenging," Borgar Slørdal, CEO of Brevik Fergeselskap, said in the statement.

"However, it absolutely did not affect the trust, or the great cooperation with Holland Shipyards Group.

"We are very happy with the quality of the vessel and the cooperation, and are looking forward to seeing the 'Sandøy' sailing in the Eidangerfjorden."