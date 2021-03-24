Evergreen Marine Container Ship Blocks Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suez Canal is one of the most important elements of shipping infrastructure in the world. File Image / Pixabay

A 20,000 TEU container ship owned by Evergreen Marine has run aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the key chokepoint for global shipping.

The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday morning, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing comments from technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

The cause of the grounding is unknown, but the ship may have deviated from its course because of strong winds.

About 15 ships have now been detained at anchorages waiting for the canal to be cleared, according to Reuters.

The Suez Canal is one of the most important elements of shipping infrastructure in the world, with about 19,000 vessels passing through it each year.