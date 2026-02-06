Lindsay Blee Expands East Coast UK Bunkering Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andrew Lade will lead marine fuel sales for the North East of England. Image Credit: Andrew Lade / LinkedIn

Hybrid marine fuels firm Lindsay Blee has expanded its operations covering the east coast of the UK.

The firm has hired Andrew Lade to lead marine fuel sales for the North East of England, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Lade has previously worked for firms including Banle Energy, Marine Fuelling Solutions, Cockett Group, LQM and Shell.

The firm will use the tanker Keewhit, owned and managed by sister company Whitaker Tankers, to deliver a full range of marine fuel grades with the operation primarily focused on the Humber region.

The firm plans to launch the operation from mid-February, sourcing its products from its 20,000 m3 Zeebrugge storage terminal.

"This service complements and enhances our existing network of physical supply, covering all UK ports, Continental Europe, In-port Zeebrugge with a dedicated MFM equipped barge at all times for prompt supply, and our comprehensive network of trucking solutions around the UK and Northern France / Belgium," the company said.

"Lindsay Blee welcomes all enquiries for marine fuel supply, and looks forward to supporting both new and existing clients through this enhanced regional service."