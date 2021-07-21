2,800 MT/Year Bunker Saving From Helsinki Automated Mooring System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships using the automated mooring system at Helsinki are seeing improvements in fuel efficiency. Image Credit: Cavotec

An automated mooring system in Helsinki is saving as much as 2,800 mt/year in bunker fuel consumption.

Cavotec installed one of its MoorMaster automated mooring systems at a ro/pax berth at Helsinki in 2016, and plans to add another later this year, it said in a statement on its website this week. The firm plans to add the system to the connecting berths at Tallinn as well.

The current system at Helsinki is saving up to 2,800 mt/year of fuel consumption there, cutting almost 8,000 mt/year of CO2 emissions.

"The Port of Helsinki is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of harbour operations through its Carbon Neutral programme," Antti Pulkkinen, harbour master for passenger services at the Port of Helsinki, said in the statement.

"Auto-mooring systems at the busiest berths play a vital part in the successful reduction of vessels' carbon emissions.

"As our passenger terminal is centrally located, nearby residential areas, reducing the impact of harbour operations is of the utmost importance to us."