BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Supply Planner in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in vessel management and understanding of fuel grade specifications. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel supply planner in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in vessel management and understanding of fuel grade specifications, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Connect technical operational possibilities and limitations with software solutions offered by the Fuel Supply Planning team.

Support the day-to-day operational processes surrounding BOPS to ensure a robust system with high optimization integrity.

Ensure bunker plans for all Maersk Ocean vessels are realistic, operationally executable and at lowest possible cost. Act as first- and second line of support to users of our applications across Maersk.

Understand the entire bunker process flow for different fuel types, from planning through to bunkering.

Ensure new rules and regulations related to emissions are included in BOPS optimization logic and that green fuel supply planning is seen as a non-event.

Foster collaboration with other like-minded departments within Maersk to ensure overall tech capabilities are fully utilized.

For more information, click here.