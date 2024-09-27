BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Supply Planner in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 27, 2024

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel supply planner in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in vessel management and understanding of fuel grade specifications, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Connect technical operational possibilities and limitations with software solutions offered by the Fuel Supply Planning team.
  • Support the day-to-day operational processes surrounding BOPS to ensure a robust system with high optimization integrity.
  • Ensure bunker plans for all Maersk Ocean vessels are realistic, operationally executable and at lowest possible cost. Act as first- and second line of support to users of our applications across Maersk.
  • Understand the entire bunker process flow for different fuel types, from planning through to bunkering.
  • Ensure new rules and regulations related to emissions are included in BOPS optimization logic and that green fuel supply planning is seen as a non-event.
  • Foster collaboration with other like-minded departments within Maersk to ensure overall tech capabilities are fully utilized.

