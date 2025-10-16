Klaipeda LNG Terminal Completes First Virtual Bio-LNG Liquefaction

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BioLNG was loaded onto the Coral Energy ship at the Klaipeda LNG terminal. Image Credit: Klaipeda

KN Energies has completed the first virtual liquefaction of bio-LNG at the Klaipeda LNG terminal in cooperation with Equinor and Gasum.

The operation saw bio-LNG loaded onto the Coral Energy vessel, chartered by Gasum, while Equinor handled the virtual liquefaction process, KN Energies said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The virtual concept means the bio-LNG is not physically liquefied at the terminal, instead, its renewable attributes are transferred through certification systems to LNG loaded at the site.

“By completing the first virtual biomethane liquefaction operation, the Klaipėda LNG terminal has become the first terminal in the Baltic region to offer such a service," KN Energies said.

“Currently, only a few of the 28 operating LNG terminals in Europe provide biomethane liquefaction or virtual liquefaction services.”

Bio-LNG can be used as a drop-in fuel to power dual-fuel LNG ships.