Bunker One Launches New Strategic Partnership With Red Sea Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Djibouti may be able to take a larger slice of the global bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuels firm Bunker One has launched a new strategic partnership with Red Sea Bunkering to develop the Djibouti market.

The two firms will seek to develop Djibouti as a competitive alternative to bunkering at locations in and around North Africa. Bunker One said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We are extremely pleased about this alliance between Red Sea Bunkering and Bunker One," Mads Uldal Borggard, managing director for Africa at Bunker One, said in the statement.

"Together we will be able to ensure the full supply chain from blending, freighting, hedging, storing, and delivering products to our clients in Djibouti on the prompt and in the future with the coming transitions in the bunker space.

"With this alliance we aim to position Djibouti as a key regional bunker hub for all ships calling and passing Djibouti for years to come"

Bunker supply will be carried out by the barges MT RED SEA 1 and MT VER, with the 80,000 DWT tanker MT GSS providing floating storage.

Red Sea Bunkering is the sole physical supplier in Djibouti, and was set up in 2015. The firm has long argued that Djibouti has potential to become a larger bunkering hub on the world stage.