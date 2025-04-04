Norwegian Methanol-Fuelled Boxship Starts Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,300 TEU capacity boxship will operate between Norway and the Netherlands.

A 1,300 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container vessel owned by Norwegian shipping firm MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has commenced operations.

The NCL Vestland was christened earlier this week in Norway's Haugesund, MPCC said in a LinkedIn post.

It has been chartered to North Sea Container Line for a 15-year period.

The vessel will operate between Norway and Rotterdam. It will transport Norwegian goods and products for European and international markets.

The NCL Vestland is the second dual-fuel vessel delivered to MPCC this year. The second vessel, NCL NordLand, will also be chartered to North Sea Container Line in the coming months.

"Together with our partners NCL and Elkem, this project allows us to set up a green transportation corridor in Northern Europe, whilst allowing us to make the right move towards a further decarbonisation of the fleet," Constantin S. Baack, CEO of MPCC, said.