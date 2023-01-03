TECO 2030 Takes EU Grant for Tanker Fuel Cell Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will involve equipping an 18,600 DWT products tanker with a 2.4 MW fuel cell system and 4,000 kg of compressed hydrogen storage. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Maritime technology company TECO 2030 has been awarded a European Union grant to fit a refined products tanker with a hydrogen fuel cell system.

The company has been awarded EUR 5 million under the Horizon Europe scheme for the HyEkoTank project, it said in a statement on its website.

The project will involve equipping an 18,600 DWT products tanker with a 2.4 MW fuel cell system and 4,000 kg of compressed hydrogen storage. The project is planned to start next month, for demonstration in 2024.

"Shell will purchase the fuel cell system and provide the renewable hydrogen to power this pioneering project as we continue to drive innovation to deliver the cleaner energy solutions that our customers need," Carl Henrickson, general manager for technology, innovation and digitalisation at Shell Shipping & Maritime, said in the statement.

"Shell is proud to be a part of this fuel cell project, which aims to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel for the maritime sector."