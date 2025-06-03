BUNKER JOBS: Riviera Marine Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in trading and commodities as well as fuel procurement skills. Image Credit: Riviera Marine

Monaco-based marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Riviera Marine is seeking to hire a new senior bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in trading and commodities as well as fuel procurement skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a Senior Bunker Trader at Riviera Marine's office in Athens, Greece," the company said in the advertisement.

"The Senior Bunker Trader will be responsible for daily trading activities, managing trading strategies, monitoring commodity markets, and facilitating fuel procurement for clients."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.