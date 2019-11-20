Methanol-fuelled Ships Ordered at Chinese Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New ships will run on methanol. Image credit: Proman Stena Bulk.

Two newbuild ships with dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol have been ordered by Proman Stena Bulk.

Methanol is seen to offer "a clear pathway" at meeting shipping's environmental goals.

"Compared with regular marine fuel, methanol offers a more than 95% reduction in sulphur oxide and particulate matter, and a 60% reduction in nitrogen oxides," the company said in a statement.

In addition, the alternative fuel is available at over 100 ports around the world and has significant capex cost and safety advantages compared with other alternatives such as liquified natural gas.

The ships will be built in China at the Guangzhou shipyard and each vessel will use an estimated 12,500 metric tonnes of methanol a year.

Proman Stena Bulk is a joint-venture between Proman Shipping and Stena Bulk.