Gibraltar Bunkering Suspended Amid Bad Weather Conditions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The weather is expected to remain bad for the rest of this week as well as most of next week. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker operations have been suspended in Gibraltar due to bad weather conditions.

Operations are currently suspended in the port amid adverse weather, a port agent confirmed to Ship & Bunker today.

Gibraltar is witnessing wind gusts approaching 40 knots and waves of up to two meters. The weather is expected to remain poor for the rest of the week and most of next week as well.

This could lead to prolonged delays and a build-up of congestion in the port.

Weather conditions are also reported as poor in other parts of the region, including Malta and the Canary Islands.

"This is a continuation of the strong wind (mean 25 kt, gust 35 kt) warning for Gibraltar, and this warning is now valid until 2300hrs today," the Gibraltar Port Authority said in an update on Wednesday.