BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Surveyor Role in Malta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Crewplanet highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday. Image Credit: Crewplanet

A marine services firm is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Malta.

Recruitment firm Crewplanet highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in bunker quantity surveying and fluent English.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understand and execute clear and specific instructions from the Senior Operations Executive in accordance with client requirements

Conduct bunker quantity surveys, including measurements, sampling, tank inspection, cargo quantity calculation, and event monitoring throughout the operation, following documented Management System and HSE requirements

Provide timely reporting updates and field reports to the Senior Operations Executive, head office, and clients

Perform inspections to determine cargo condition and survey damaged cargo.

- Investigate accidents involving cargo

- Investigate accidents involving cargo Prepare detailed and accurate report documentation

For more information, click here.