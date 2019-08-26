Automated Ship to Cross Atlantic Next Year

UK start for Atlantic voyage. File image/Pixabay.

The prototype of a crewless, automated ship is to attempt an Atlantic crossing next year starting from the UK's southern coast.

The 36-foot-long Maxlimer is the product of UK-based marine tech company SEA-KIT.

Apart from not having to pay crew, the ship uses a lot less fuel than a standard, ocean-going vessel, according to a report by the Daily Beast.

The innovative vessel, which is controlled remotely in busy shipping lanes but follows GPS signals automatically in open sea, has already made shorter trips.

Its Atlantic voyage is expected to last a month and will take place early next year.

SEA-KIT managing director Ben Simpson describes Maxlimer as akin to a utility pickup vehicle of the sea, according to the report.