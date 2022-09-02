DNV Issues August Update on Alt Marine Fuel Trends

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ferry in a fiord. File Image / Pixabay.

Figures tracking trends in the take up of alternative marine fuels show 11 new orders for liquified natural gas-fuelled vessels bringing the year-to-date total to 173.

According to class society DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight, the actual figure for August was 13 but two ships switched to pure battery power taking the monthly total lower.

An order for six, large, methanol-fueled, container vessels has also been confirmed.

"LNG remains the preferred low carbon solution, despite current gas pricing which we must assume will prevail for some time," the society's principal consultant, Martin Wold, said.

"Electrification will continue to happen, where technically feasible – meaning for small ships and on short crossings," Wold added.

The two ships switching from gas to battery power were Norwegian ferries, according to the report.